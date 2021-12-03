Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.
India 1st Innings:
Mayank Agarwal batting 52
Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44
Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0
Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0
Shreyas Iyer not out 7
Extras: (B-4 LB-4)
8
Total: (For 3 wickets in 37 overs)
111
Fall of wickets: 1/80 2/80
Bowling: Tim Southee 10-5-15-0, Kyle Jamieson 5-1-24-0, Ajaz Patel 15-7-30-3, William Somerville 6-0-29-0, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-5-0.
