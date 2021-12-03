Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal batting 52

Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44

Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0

Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0

Shreyas Iyer not out 7

Extras: (B-4 LB-4)

8

Total: (For 3 wickets in 37 overs)

111

Fall of wickets: 1/80 2/80

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-5-15-0, Kyle Jamieson 5-1-24-0, Ajaz Patel 15-7-30-3, William Somerville 6-0-29-0, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-5-0.

