Basseterre, Aug 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and West Indies here on Tuesday.

West Indies Innings:

Brandon King b Pandya 20

Kyle Mayers c Pant b Kumar 73

Nicholas Pooran c Pant b Kumar 22

Rovman Powell c Hooda b Arshdeep 23

Shimron Hetmyer run out 20

Devon Thomas not out 0

Jason Holder not out 1

Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164

Fall of wickets: 1/57 2/107 3/128 4/162 5/163

Bowling: Deepak Hooda 1-0-1-0, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-35-2, Avesh Khan 3-0-47-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-19-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-26-0.

