Basseterre [St Kitts and Nevis], August 2 (ANI): Following his match-winning spell against India in the second T20I, West Indies pacer Obed McCoy dedicated his Man of the Match award to his mother.

A destructive spell from pacer Obed McCoy (6/17) and superb half-century from Brandon King (68) powered an all-round West Indies to a five-wicket win over India in the second T20I of five-match series on Monday.

"This is for my mom. She is sick and she has motivated me to be a better player. The first ball wicket put pressure on the batsmen. I always look for wickets in the powerplay. I went in with a clean mind. In the previous game I was overthinking a bit. It gives me a challenge and I am just thankful for all the experiences and the challenges," said McCoy at the post-match presentation.

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and India is currently level at 1-1.

West Indies made a comeback in the second T20I, dismissing the Men in Blue for just 138 in their first innings. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy ran through the Indian batting lineup with a superb spell of 6/17. Hardik Pandya (31), Ravindra Jadeja (27) and Rishabh Pant (24) played some decent knocks for India.

Chasing 139, West Indies were 3/83 in 12.3 overs at one point but a half-century from Brandon King (68) and Devon Thomas (31*) took the hosts to a series-levelling win.

McCoy won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning spell. (ANI)

