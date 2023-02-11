Astana (Kazakhstan), Feb 11 (PTI) Pavithra Vengatesh and Rosy Meena won a silver and a bronze respectively in the women's pole vault event of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship here on Saturday.

Vengatesh and Meena cleared 4m and 3.90m respectively in the final, which was won by Mayu Nasu of Japan.

Jyothi Yarraji set a national indoor record in women's 60m hurdles as she clocked 8.16 sec to be the fastest runner through to the final across both heats. The final will be held on Sunday.

Jyothi bettered her own national indoor record of 8.17 sec she had set in an event in France earlier this month.

In the men's 60m race, VK Elakkiya Dasan and Amlan Borgohain qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second and fourth in their respective heats. But both failed to make it to the final.

On Friday, India had won four medals with a gold from shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor. The other medal winners on Friday were Karanveer Singh (shot put), Praveen Chitravel (triple jump) and Swapna Burman (pentathlon).

