Perth, Nov 22 (PTI) India captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia here on Friday.

Pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will make debut for India.

For Austraia, opener Nathan McSweeney makes his debut.

The Teams:

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. PTI PDS

