Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 17 (ANI): India's women's team won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the fourth T20I match being played here at Brabourne Stadium.

India Women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur is trailing 1-2 in the five-match T20I series and it is a must-win game for them. Australian women's team, on the other hand, would be looking to take an unassailable lead in the series. They won the previous match by 21 runs at the same venue.

Also Read | AUS vs SA 1st Test 2022: Ricky Ponting Urges David Warner To Be Realistic and Look Towards the Future After Latter's Golden Duck on Day 1.

"In the night games, it's always good to chase. As there's grass on the wicket and our seamers are doing well, we want to keep doing the same," Harmanpreet Kaur said after winning the toss.

Asked about reducing dot balls while batting, she said whoever is batting has to take responsibility.

Also Read | Real Betis vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

"I think in our side, everybody has the ability to hit sixes and we want to back ourselves."

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said they would have bowled if they had won the toss.

"We would have probably had a bowl but batting first worked last time so we are happy. I think we absorbed the pressure they put on us and we took wickets regularly so we want to do more of that."

On improvement in fielding, she said the team has identified a few areas "we can fix in the field".

"Holding our catches in this really long boundary is important for us, " she said.

India Women's team (Playing XI): Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani and Renuka Thakur

Australia Women's team (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)