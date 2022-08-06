Birmingham, Aug 6 (PTI) Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the cricket semi-final match of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Both sides fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction: Pawan Sherawat, Faizal Atracheli And Other Most Expensive Buys Ahead Of Ninth Season.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

England: Nat Sciver (capt), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022: Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher Laud India’s Athletes Over Their Heroic Performances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)