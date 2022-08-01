St. Andrews (Scotland), Aug 1 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta squandered a promising start to finish a disappointing T-49 at the 2022 Hero Open.

Gupta, who had carded 69 and 63 in the opening two rounds that brought him into Top-10, had a tougher weekend as he shot 77 and 70.

Sean Crocker kept his foot on the pedal and secured his maiden DP World Tour title after holding off Eddie Pepperell to claim a wire-to-wire victory.

Crocker began the day with a two-shot lead but was joined at the top early on as the chasing pack closed in on him.

He led by one at the turn before starting the back nine with three birdies in four holes to reach 22-under par and stretch his advantage to two. Englishman Pepperell set the clubhouse target on 21-under.

Crocker endured a nervous finish as he parred his way home to sign for a closing 68 to win by a single shot.

Crocker, who started the 2022 season with eight missed cuts and a retirement in his first nine events, was visibly relieved as he holed his four-foot par putt at the last to secure the trophy.

Pepperell finished alone in second, one shot behind Crocker after firing a brilliant 65, while home favourite David Law and Adrian Otaegui shared third place on 19 under.

Swede Jens Dantorp and Denmark's Oliver Hundebøll were a shot further back, while another Dane in Søren Kjeldsen, Wilco Nienaber of South Africa and Englishman Callum Shinkwin rounded out the top ten at 17 under.

