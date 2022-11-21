St.Simons Island [US], November 21 (ANI): Sahith Theegala, who has had an outstanding 2022 could make it even better as he is tied for third and one off the lead at the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of 2022.

The Indian-American Theegala, a big favourite with crowds, who qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship as a rookie, shot 68 to get to 13-under as Patrick Rodgers (64) and Ben Martin (65) shared the lead at 14-under. Adam Svensson (62) and Andrew Putnam (69) share the third place with Theegala at 13-under.

Theegala is seeking his first career victory in his 51st start. Now in the 2022-23 season, he has two top-10s this season including a T5 at the ZOZO Championship. He already has a two-year exemption after qualifying for this year's Tour Championship, after his fantastic rookie season.

Theegala, who says he just loves to play chose to tee up one last time in 2022 before taking a break had rounds of 68-63 and followed that up with 68 to get into contention.

Last season he had close shaves with victory at the WM Phoenix Open and Travelers Championship.

Of the two players ahead of Theegala, Patrick Rodgers is also looking for his first win in his 226th start at Sea Island's Seaside Course in the RSM Classic. Rodgers has been a runner-up three times on Tour.

Ben Martin, the co-leader with Rodgers, won once at the 2014 Shriners Children's Open.

Ten players will start The RSM's final round within two shots of the lead, and many of those players, like Rodgers and Theegala, will be looking for their first win while others, such as Martin and Andrew Putnam, will be looking to win several years after their maiden title again.(ANI)

