Naihati (West Bengal), Mar 4 (PTI) Reduced to 10 men at half time, Indian Arrows defeated Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 to secure their first win of the I-League season here on Friday.

Parthib Gogoi scored the solitary goal in the 60th minute to decide the contest in favour of Indian Arrows.

Also Read | Davis Cup 2022: Yuki Bhambri Gives India 2-0 Lead Against Denmark.

Both the teams settled into their rhythm early in the game and tried to control possession.

Sudeva Delhi were the first to test the opposition goalkeeper, when William drove a stinging shot from inside the box in the fourth minute, but Arrows custodian Ahan Prakash was not to be caught out on his near post.

Also Read | IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Reaches Personal Milestones As Hosts Dominate.

Indian Arrows, the AIFF's developmental side, didn't have to wait longer for their own first look at goal, when Parthib Gogoi intercepted a misplaced pass from Sudeva Delhi player in the seventh minute.

Gogoi set his sights on goal early and pulled the trigger from the edge of the box, but his effort deflected for a corner.

The first half continued to be a cagey affair with neither team getting a clear cut chance.

The game burst into life in additional time of the first half as Indian Arrows centre back Amandeep was sent off for a foul inside the box and Sudeva Delhi got a penalty on the stroke of half time.

William, who had been Sudeva's brightest spark in the match thus far, stepped up to take the spot kick, but blazed his effort over the bar, keeping both teams level at half time.

Down to 10 men, Indian Arrows emerged in the second half facing an uphill battle to get a result out of the game.

With one-man advantage, Sudeva Delhi attempted to gain control in the middle of the park, but it was Indian Arrows who made the first breakthrough at the hour mark.

As the Arrows midfield tried to thread a pass for wide forward Parthib Gogoi, the ball was intercepted by Nishchal Chandan, who then failed to clear his lines. Gogoi managed to win the ball in a dangerous position and slid a calm finish past goalkeeper Sachin Jha.

With the odds weighing against them, the Indian Arrows decided not to sit back with their slender lead and pushed for a second goal. They nearly doubled their lead in the 64th minute when goal scorer Gogoi smashed a low drive off the frame of the goal.

Sudeva Delhi huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, and had a golden chance to be back on level terms in the dying moments of the game in the 92nd minute.

Souvik Das took the direct route and played a long ball into the box, which was nodded on by captain Sairuatkima. The ball fell to the diminutive Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, who failed to keep his volley in control as the chance went begging.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)