New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Indian athletes Cheteshwar Pujara, PT Usha, Dinesh Karthik and many others on Sunday came forward to extend their wishes on World Sports Journalist Day. India batter Cheteshwar Pujara took to Twitter to wish sports journalists by sharing a short message which read, "Today, on World Sports Journalists Day, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the journalists who publish the stories that ignite the passion for sports. Your tireless efforts to share the joy, tears, and triumphs with the world make you the true heroes of sports reporting. Thank you!" Cheteshwar Pujara Wishes Sports Reporters on the Occasion of World Sports Journalists Day 2023.

Former Indian men's cricket head coach Anil Kumble and Dinesh Karthik also took to Twitter to celebrate World Sports Journalist Day by sharing special messages for the journalists. "Celebrating sports journalists on this World Sports Journalists Day for capturing the essence of sports and delivering heart touching stories and pictures for posterity," Kumble wrote in his tweet.

"Cheers to the journalists who bring us the stories that go beyond the scoreboard! Keep shining your light on the sporting world," Karthik wrote in his tweet.

Indian women athletes Mithali Raj and PT Usha thanked sports journalists for playing a crucial role in capturing special moments as well as standing by and supporting athletes. "On #WorldSportsJournalistsDay, a huge thank you to all the journalists who tirelessly capture our victories, defeats, and everything in between. Your work is invaluable. Keep the stories coming," Mithali wrote in her tweet.

"Greetings to all journalists on World Sports Journalism Day today! You have stood with me and supported me always. May you continue to play your role with all honesty and diligence," PT Usha wrote in her tweet.

World Sports Journalist Day is celebrated on July 2 every year to honour those people who invest themselves to provide news to people from every corner of the world. (ANI)

