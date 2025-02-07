New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Indian athletes and fitness influencers are stepping up to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to combat obesity, made at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games 2025 in Dehradun, according to a release from Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh stressed the need for dietary awareness. "Eating well is the first step towards a healthier, happier life. Let's make Fit Food India a lifestyle, inspired by PM Narendra Modi ji's commitment to fitness," he wrote on social media platform X.

Table tennis star Manika Batra echoed the sentiment, promoting the importance of mindful eating. "The food we eat shapes our health. Let's commit to nutritious choices and make Fit Food India a way of life, contributing to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's mission for a fitter India," she posted on X.

Fit India icon and MMA champion Sangram Singh meanwhile emphasized the urgency of prioritizing health, urging people to adopt a fit lifestyle. "The most essential thing for the human body is to eat well and stay fit. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister has urged this to everybody, and we must fight against obesity. At the end of life, wealth and luxuries won't matter--only our body will carry us forward. Let's make ourselves healthy and take the country ahead," said Singh in a video.

With sports icons backing the movement, the fight against obesity is gaining momentum. Last Sunday, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in the national capital saw Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya leading a 250+ group of doctors and nutritionists taking forward Prime Minister's call to fight obesity in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the clarion call for the same at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun. He called for a fight against obesity that is affecting all age groups, both young and old. (ANI)

