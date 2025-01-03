New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother Savitri Devi and India Chess grandmaster were filled with joy after being rewarded with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Thursday.

Manu Bhaker, Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

"She plays very well and has made the entire nation proud...We all are very happy," Savitri Devi said while speaking to ANI.

The India chess prodigy Gukesh also expressed his feelings after being honoured with the Khel Ratna award.

"I am very humbled and honoured to know that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the prestigious Khel Ratna Award for me and for recognising my achievements. I thank the government of India, PM Modi and Union Sports Minister for the recognition. This award will motivate me to work harder and achieve more laurels for the country," D Gukesh said in a self-made video.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Former Dempo FC and East Bengal head coach Armando Agnelo Colaco was also awarded with Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025. (ANI)

