Amman [Jordan], October 29 (ANI): The Indian boxing contingent for the ASBC Elite Boxing Championships 2022 left for Amman, Jordan in the early hours of Saturday.

The competition is slated to be held from October 30 to November 13. The official draw will take place on October 31 and the bouts will begin on November 1.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa will spearhead India's campaign at the championship. In the previous edition held in Dubai last year, Indian pugilists won 16 medals and ensured the country's best-ever show at the event.

With five medals, Shiva Thapa is India's most successful male boxer at the Asian championships. He will compete in the men's 63.5kg division. The two-time Olympian took home gold in 2013 and bronze in 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Lovlina Borgohain will attempt to redeem herself after a poor 2022 season. The Commonwealth Games and world championships earlier this year did not result in a medal for the Olympic medalist.

As the upcoming Olympics won't include her welterweight 69kg classification, Borgohain, who returned from the previous edition with a bronze medal, will compete in the 75kg weight class rather than her preferred 69/70kg class.

Alfiya Pathan, the winner of the Youth Global Boxing Championship, and Parveen Hooda (63 kg), who won the bronze medal at the world championship, are also participating.

SquadMen: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg).Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg). (ANI)

