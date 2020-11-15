Assisi [Italy], November 15 (ANI): While staying away from home to focus on sharpening their skills during a 52-day exposure trip, Indian men and women boxing team celebrated Diwali alongside coaches and support staff in Assisi, Italy.

The 27-member Indian contingent, which has been training in a bio-secure environment in Italy since last month, celebrated the festival of lights in a traditional way as well enjoyed Indian delicacies.

"Everybody loves to be with family during festival time but Indian team is also our family and we had a lot of fun today. We had Indian style food cooked for us on this special occasion like poori, kheer and everything which gave us little to miss home," World Championship silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal said in a statement.

Whereas, Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani said it was a 'wonderful celebration' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"It was a wonderful celebration especially during these tough COVID times. Everyone enjoyed the celebration and as we have been training here in a bio-secure environment things like these make us more positive and happy. The focus will now again on training as we want to make the most of this opportunity," she said. (ANI)

