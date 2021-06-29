New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia on Tuesday bagged the Tokyo Olympics berth after a sensational performance in the Inter-State meet in Patiala.

Seema breached the Olympic qualification mark (63.50m) in the women's category to achieve the feat. She registered an attempt of 63.72m on the last day of the Inter-State meet in Patiala.

"Seema Poonia earns #Tokyo2020 qualification with an effort of 63.70m (OQ mark 63.50m) in the women discus throw on the last day of Inter-State meet in #Patiala Congrats Seema!" Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted.

Last week, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur set new National Records in the Indian Grand Prix 4.

According to AFI, Kamalpreet Kaur said she wanted to show her gratitude for the opportunity to compete with a good series as the sole competitor in the women's Discus Throw event.

Aiming for a 69m effort on June 21, she started with a 63.41m throw before two fouls. She followed those with a 62.33m throw and uncorked her new National Record throw of 66.69m.

"Record Alert- Kamalpreet Kaur improves her own national record with a throw of 66.59m in Women Discus Throw in #IGP 4 at Patiala. Her previous best was 65.06m which she achieved at Federation Cup in March 2021 #Tokyo2020," AFI had tweeted.

Kamalpreet's throws at the Indian Grand Prix IV were: 63.41m x x 62.33m 66.59m x.Sports Authority of India (SAI) also came forward to congratulate Kamalpreet on this brilliant feat. (ANI)

