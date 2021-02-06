Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 6 (ANI): Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended up missing the cut by one shot in the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Shubhankar, who shot one-under 69 in the first round, completed his second round in 2-over 72. His total of one-over fell one short of the cut line.

When the play ended early on Friday, Shubhankar was 2-over through holes and needed to make up some ground to ensure weekend action. But in his last six holes, he gave away one more shot on the sixth, his 15th hole and managed just one birdie on the seventh, and exited.

Dustin Johnson, World No. 1, flawless for 48 holes, survived a double on Par-4 13th, and then finished birdie-birdie for a third-round 66. His earlier rounds were 67-64. Johnson, who saw an 11-foot eagle putt slide past the cup, birdied it and is now 13-under and two shots ahead of Victor Perez (67-66-66).

Four players, Tyrrell Hatton (67-67-66), Soren Kjeldsen (69-66-65), Tony Finau (68-65-67), and Andy Sullivan (66-66-68) are all tied third at 10-under.

Second-round co-leader, Stephen Gallacher carded 2-over 72 in the third round and dropped to T-14 at 8-under. Ryan Fox dropped from shared second-round lead to T-7 after a round of 71.

Earlier, Gallacher and Fox shared the lead heading into round three but Dustin Johnson was just a shot back. With just over two hours lost to a dangerous weather situation on day two, many of the later starters had to return to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning.

Gallacher was among them and he played his final six holes in level par to sign for a 68 and stay alongside Kiwi Fox who shot 65 on Friday and they both had reached 10-under.

Johnson picked up a shot in his remaining four holes to sit one back after a 64, with fellow American Kevin Na, English pair David Horsey, and Andy Sullivan and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger at eight under. (ANI)

