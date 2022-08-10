Galgorm (Northern Ireland), Aug 10 (PTI) The Indian trio of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, and Tvesa Malik will once again attempt to find their form this season as they tee up at the star-studded Northern Ireland Open also known as ISPS Handa World Invitational.

This has been a modest year so far for the Indians. While Dagar has had two Top-20 finishes, Tvesa is yet to have even one.

Aditi, on the other hand, has played mostly on the LPGA and a few events on LET, where her best was T-20 at Jabra Ladies. She had two Top-15 finishes right at the start of the season on LPGA.

The cut will be top 60 and ties after 36 holes, with a second cut to the top 35 and ties after 54 holes in each of the tournaments. For the first two rounds, all players will play one round on each course.

Defending champion Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand returns to the site of her maiden LPGA Tour title, where she defeated American Emma Talley with a par on the second playoff hole.

Anannarukarn rallied after recording a triple bogey early in the final day on No. 6, but grinded to record a final-round 70 to force extra holes and become the season's then fifth Rolex First-Time Winner of 2021.

One of the stars of the event will be the LPGA Hall of Fame member Laura Davies as well as major champion Georgia Hall, who finished in a tie for 14th in last year's event.

The field also includes Four-time LET winner Sweden's Maja Stark, who leads in the Race to Costa del Sol, along with fellow countrywoman Linn Grant, the first woman to win a DP World Tour event at the co-sanctioned Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, will also tee it up this week.

This is the second edition of the tournament and is co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and the Ladies PGA. The event also sees the men from the DP World Tour also playing alongside.

A total of 132 men and 132 women will compete in two separate 72-hole stroke play tournaments (one for men and one for women).

