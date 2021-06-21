New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Indian Women 4X100m relay team spearheaded by star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand on Monday created a national record in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala.

Hima, Dutee, Dhanalakshmi, and Archana Suseentran clocked a time of 43.37 seconds -- five seconds less than the previous best -- to achieve the feat.

"One more NATIONAL RECORD created at #IGP 4 in Patiala by our W: 4x100m sprinters @HimaDas8 @DuteeChand Dhanalakshmi & Archana Suseentran with a time of 43.37s; Previous Record 43.42s (2016)," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur is in no mood of stopping before the showpiece event as the 25-year-old broke the national record -- for the second time in the last four months -- at the same event.

Kamalpreet hurled the discus 66.59m, comfortably shattering her own previous national record of 65.06m set in March 2021 on the final day of the Federation Cup.

Notably, she is still the first Indian woman to breach the elusive 65m mark and now she has done it twice in the gap of four months.

Kamalpreet's throws at the Indian Grand Prix IV were: 63.41m x x 62.33m 66.59m x. Sports Authority of India (SAI) also came forward to congratulate Kamalpreet on this brilliant feat.

"Many congratulations to #Tokyo2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur who created a new national record of 66.59m at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala. She broke her own previous record of 65.06m. #Cheer4India," SAI Media tweeted. (ANI)

