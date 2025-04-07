New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, observed annually on April 6, Indian hockey stars proudly joined the global #WhiteCard Campaign, standing in solidarity with the peace-through-sport movement.

The White Card, much like other cards in sport, carries powerful symbolism. But unlike punitive cards, the White Card is a sign of peace, inclusion, and hope. This year's campaign draws attention to a pressing global issue -- 460 million children live in conflict-affected zones, deprived of safe spaces like playgrounds and access to quality education. In these challenging environments, sport becomes more than a game -- it becomes a lifeline, nurturing skills like cooperation, mutual respect, and resilience.

On this International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Peace and Sport call on governments, civil society, and sports organisations worldwide to recognise sport as a critical tool for peace and education. The Indian hockey team stands firmly behind this vision -- proving that champions are not only made on the field but also in their stand for global good.

As ambassadors of sport and unity, members of the Indian Women's Hockey Team stepped forward to share their messages of hope and purpose.

Lalremsiami, experienced forward of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, said, "Sport has the power to break barriers and unite people, regardless of background or language. The #WhiteCard campaign depicts the values we live by on and off the field -- respect, teamwork, and peace. I am proud to raise my White Card and call for a more inclusive and safer world for children everywhere."

Indian team goalkeeper Savita shared, "I have seen firsthand how sport transforms lives. It gave me confidence and purpose, and it can do the same for children in conflict zones. By joining the #WhiteCard campaign, we hope to amplify the message that every child deserves a safe space to play, learn, and grow in peace."

The team's rising star and dragflicker Deepika added, "The hockey field taught me discipline, courage, and respect. Sport isn't just about winning medals -- it's about building character and communities. This #WhiteCard campaign represents our commitment to peace and a brighter future for the next generation."(ANI)

