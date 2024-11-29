Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani shared her experiences and future aspirations during an interaction on Friday, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs she has faced throughout her career.

Rani highlighted the unique struggles that women athletes endure, both on and off the field.

Also Read | ICC Asks PCB to Reconsider Stance on Hybrid Model As Delay in Champions League 2025 Schedule Announcement Continues Amid India-Pakistan Standoff: Report.

"It felt really good because women go through a lot of problems. They face problems in their family as well, so here I felt great to come and share our experience with the new generation on what we struggled in our lives. So, that they get to know that even we came from a humble background. So, it is important for us to inspire them," she said, emphasizing the importance of using her story to motivate upcoming athletes.

Reflecting on the period following the Paris Olympics, Rani spoke about the emotional highs and lows that athletes often experience.

Also Read | IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles and More About India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

"After Olympics I feel that a lot of ups and downs come for a player. We work hard and do a lot of sacrifices, staying away from our families for 8, 10, and 12 years. So, there are good and bad performances and we also feel sad as our government puts in so much support. We do not have an option, we cannot leave the sport because of failure. So, we would like to learn from our mistakes and improve from there," she explained.

Looking ahead, Rani outlined her immediate and long-term goals.

"My immediate target is the World Championship. After that, we have the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, and then the Olympics will come back again. All these things keep happening in our lives and we will keep trying to achieve our goals," she stated, underscoring her dedication to continuous improvement and excellence.

Rani also touched on the recent changes in the Commonwealth Games program, which have impacted several sports where Indian athletes traditionally excel.

"A lot of Games from CWG are removed where our Indian players are very strong, but we can't do much because of their committee and it is their decision. So, we would like to do well and give our 100 percent for the nation," she said, expressing her resolve to perform at her best despite the changes.

Annu Rani, who holds the national record, delivered a commendable performance in the women's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Rani's throws recorded distances of 55.81m , 53.22m, and 53.55m.Despite her efforts, Rani's best throw of 55.81m was not sufficient to secure a spot in the final.

Her throws demonstrated skill and consistency, but unfortunately, they did not meet the required mark for progression. Rani's participation in the Olympics, however, remains a significant achievement, reflecting the growing presence of Indian athletes on the world stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)