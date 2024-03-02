New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Indian javelin thrower DP Manu will be training in the North West University High-Performance Centre in Potchefstroom, South Africa during a 32-day-long camp, which will start in the first week of March, as per Olympics.com.

During his stay in South Africa, the Asian Athletics Championships silver medalist from last year will also partake in various local-level competitions in order to stay in the best shape and form for the upcoming season. He had also finished sixth in the World Athletics Championships last year.

He is currently training in Pune's Army Sports Institute. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved his request for training in Potchefstroom.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics coming in July-August this year, Manu will be aiming to meet the qualifying standards of his sport for the upcoming summer multi-sport extravaganza, which is set at 85.50 m. So far, two Indians, the world champion Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games medalist Kishore Jena have breached this mark.

Just this year, under the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Neeraj's proposal to train in Potchefstroom was also approved by the MOC.

But now, he has left for Turkey's Gloria Sports Arena, where he will be training for 79 days ahead of the upcoming Olympics.

The MOC also gave approval for providing financial assistance to shooter Esha Singh towards ammunition testing and grip-making at Italy's Pardini Factory. She and her coach will be going to Tuscany, Italy.

MOC also approved of proposals to give new javelins to para-athletes Navdeep Singh and Pushpendra Singh. (ANI)

