Johannesburg [South Africa], February 26 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team won 4-0 against South Africa's 'A' team in their final game of the tour late Monday night, finishing the tour unbeaten.

The Indian team defeated the South African U-21 team in all three games. They were held to a 4-4 draw by South Africa's 'A' team in their last match.

Deepika Sr. broke the deadlock in the 13th minute by converting from the spot after South Africa conceded a penalty stroke. Neelam (15') doubled India's lead a few minutes later by converting a penalty corner. Annu (35') and Sunlita Toppo (50') scored in the second half to seal the victory.

The ongoing South Africa Tour is part of the team's preparations for the crucial Asia Cup U21, which serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup. (ANI)

