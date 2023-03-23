Tamulpur (Assam), Mar 23 (PTI) Indian men's and women's teams defeated Nepal to clinch the Asian Kho Kho Championships titles here on Thursday.

In the finals, Indian men defeated Nepal by six points and an innings, while Indian women got the better of the same opponents, winning by 33 points and an innings.

Also Read | Hasan Mahmud Takes Five-Wicket Haul As Bangladesh Beat Ireland by 10 Wickets in 3rd ODI, Complete 2-0 Series Victory.

In the semifinals, Indian men had overcome Sri Lanka by 45 points, while Nepal had defeated Bangladesh by 12 points.

In the women's category, India beat Bangladesh by 49 points and an innings to secure a place in the final.

Also Read | Babar Azam Receives ‘Sitara-E-Imtiaz’, Becomes Youngest Recipient of Pakistan’s Third-Highest Civilian Award.

Nepal did not face much difficulty as they defeated Sri Lanka by 59 points and an innings in the other semifinal.

A total of 16 teams (male and female) participated in this event.

The participating countries were, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and host India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)