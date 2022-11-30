Adelaide [Australia], November 30 (ANI): India's never-say-die attitude came to the fore today in their third match against World Number 1 Australia as they scored in the 60th minute to grab a 4-3 win and keep the five-match series alive.

This victory is a significant confidence-booster for the Indian team, having lost to Australia on 12 occasions on the trot. It was Mandeep Singh who set up Akashdeep Singh to score the winner for India while other goals were scored by Harmanpreet Singh (12'), Abhishek (47') and Shamsher Singh (57'). For Australia, Jack Welch (25), Aran Zalewski (32') and Nathan Ephraums (59') scored, as per a press release from Hockey India.

After emphasizing on the strong defensive structure on the eve of the match, India Captain Harmanpreet Singh ensured his team followed it to the T as they impressed with their one-on-one defence to contain the Australian forward line who have shown rampaging form so far in this five-match Series which put the home team ahead by 2-1 in the Series.

India got off the blocks swiftly, pushing Australia on the backfoot when they converted from a penalty corner in the 12th minute. It was Hardik Singh who gave the breakthrough when he created the PC via an aerial ball into the circle, which was poorly intercepted by Australian defender leading to dangerous play foul in the D. Harmanpreet Singh, who has been in great form, was on target with a powerful dragflick that went past Johan Durst at lightning speed. This was Harmanpreet's fourth goal of the tour.

Australia had a chance to level the score early in the second quarter when they were awarded a PC after India's foot-foul in the circle. But experienced India goalie PR Sreejesh was on-point with his saves. He first blocked Jeremy Hayward's dragflick and then stopped two more shots on goal along with his wingman Surender supporting him. Australia, however, didn't let go of the opportunity when they won their second PC in the 25th minute. Though Sreejesh did well to block Hayward's flick, Welch nicked the ball past him on rebound.

Australia furthered their scoreline at the start of the third quarter through a well-executed PC scored by Aran Zalewski in the 32nd minute. However, India remained calm in their pursuit and continued to hold on to the momentum - taking the match down to the wire as has been the trend in the previous two matches.

India upped the ante in their attack, which resulted in their second PC of the match in the 47th minute. A good injection by Abhishek was well-received by Harmanpreet only to setup the injector to deflect the ball into the post. The variation worked with Abhishek perfecting it. Moments later, he worked in tandem with Shamsher Singh to win India's their third PC. Unfortunately, the chance went begging after a poor execution.

With just four minutes left for the final hooter, Shamsher helped India win their fourth PC and this time, he was immaculate in his effort to pick up a rebound off Jugraj Singh's dragflick to score his team's third goal. The final few minutes were intense, with Australia scoring off a PC in the 59th minute. But a fine coordination between Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh ensured India finished well.

"It was a better defensive effort today. We put up a good fight back on a couple of occasions," expressed India's Chief Coach Graham Reid after the match. However, he still warned the players of giving away too many chances to their opposition. In this case, conceding eight PCs.

"While our PC conversion rate was good, we probably still gave them too many opportunities and relied a little bit too much on our goalkeeper. Having said that, sometimes it is good to graft out a win and I think that's what the team did today. We fought hard and it was a good character-building game for us ahead of the World Cup in January," Reid added.

Match 4 - Saturday 3 December (1100hrs IST)Match 5 - Sunday 4 December (1100hrs IST). (ANI)

