Adelaide, Nov 30 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team stunned world number one side Australia 4-3 in the third Test to register a rare win and keep the five-match series alive here on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th minute), Abhishek (47th), Shamsher Singh (57th) and Akashdeep Singh (60th) scored for India.

Also Read | AUS vs WI 1st Test: Adam Zampa Supports Pat Cummins' Gesture to Knee in Solidarity With 'Black Lives Matter', Says 'I Think Pat Nailed It'.

Australia's goals came from the sticks of Jack Welch (25th), skipper Aran Zalewski (32nd) and Nathan Ephraums (59th).

After Wednesday's win, India trailed 1-2 in the series. The visitors had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests.

Also Read | Robert page, Wales Coach, Looking Ahead After FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit; Says 'Didn’t Do All That We Wanted, But We've Had a Taste of It'.

The fourth match of the series will be played here on Saturday and the final one on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)