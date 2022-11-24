Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], November 24 (ANI): After announcing the sale of tickets for the much-anticipated FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Hockey India on Thursday said that complimentary tickets of the forthcoming event will be issued to Indian hockey olympians and former international players.

The mega event will be held from January 13, 2023 to January 29, 2023. The prestigious event will see 16 top teams vie for the coveted trophy and matches will be held simultaneously at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly-built state-of-the-art Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Also Read | Biggest Upsets in FIFA World Cup: As Saudi Arabia Beat Argentina, Japan Stun Germany; Here’s A Look At Some Shock Wins in the Tournament’s History.

A Hockey India release said all hockey Olympians and former International players are encouraged to contact Dr RP Singh, Chairman Hockey India Athletes Commission, to request their tickets. RP Singh can be contacted on rpsinghhockey@gmail.com. Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh said it would be a privilege for Hockey India to invite all Indian hockey stalwarts, Olympians and former International players to witness the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela where India will hope to finish on the podium and mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75th year of Indian Independence.

"The presence of former Indian hockey players will certainly boost the morale of the Indian Men's Hockey Team in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Keeping in mind the immense contribution of former hockey stalwarts, Hockey India continues to recognize their efforts and welcomes them in Odisha to watch the matches, inspire and cheer all the Teams," Bholanath Singh said.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Sporting Lisbon to Inter Miami, Which Club Will CR7 Join After Manchester United Exit?.

Earlier today, Hockey India marked the 50-day countdown for the prestigious event by opening ticket sales online. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)