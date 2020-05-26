Sports News | Indian Olympic Association Constitutes Panel to Name Observer for Elections of Its Members

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to nominate observers for the elections of all IOA members for 2020-2021.

The committee led by vice president of IOA V D Nanavati includes B P Baishya and K Govindraj.

The IOA also formed an 11 member Sponsorship, Marketing and Broadcast Committee for the year 2020-2021. The Committee led by Sudhanshu Mittal will help IOA to generate revenue and become self-sustaining in all its operations and activities.

Also, a North East Committee for the term 2020-2021 to discuss the development of sports in North-East states of India was formed.

Baishya has been named as the chairman of the North East committee. Bholanath Singh, S M Bali, Bhupinder Bajwa, and Swapan Banerjee are the member of the committee.

The IOA president Batra also requested senior Vice President R K Anand to take over all legal cases.

"All old IOA legal cases which are being handled at present will be discussed and brought under your control within three months by the IOA office and IOA appointed lawyers (IOA Legal Team) and all further discussions in the future will be taken by Chair of the Legal Committee in discussion with President/Secretary General," said Batra in a letter to Anand. (ANI)

