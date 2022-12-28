New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Members of the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) attended the first meeting of the executive council and held deliberations on various matters leading to the Paris Olympics 2024.

The official Twitter handle of IOA on Tuesday shared the news.

Also Read | Russell Domingo, Bangladesh Head Coach, Resigns From His Post Prematurely After Test Series Loss Against India.

"Members of The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) attended the first Executive Council Meeting held in New Delhi on 26.12.2022. President P.T. Usha welcomed the new members of the IOA Executive Committee and deliberated on various matters leading to Paris Olympics 2024," tweeted Team India.

Earlier this month, India's legendary athlete PT Usha was elected unopposed as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Also Read | IPL 2023: Arunkumar Jagadeesh Appointed As Assistant Batting Coach of Mumbai Indians.

PT Usha's election brings an end to a long-drawn crisis in the faction-ridden IOA which was warned of a possible suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if elections were not held this month.

Ajay Patel of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was unanimously elected senior vice-president. Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang and Rowing Federation of India President Rajlaxmi Singh Deo were elected as vice presidents.

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) president Sahdev Yadav was elected treasurer. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president and former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey was elected unopposed as the joint secretary (male).

Alaknanda Ashok of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) was elected as joint secretary (female) leaving behind other candidates Shalini Thakur Chawla and Suman Kaushik.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and archer Dola Banerjee are in the executive council as male and female representatives of the eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM).

Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom and veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal are also part of the executive council by virtue of being president and vice president of the Athletes Commission.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Amitabh Sharma, Harpal Singh and Rohit Rajpal were also elected to the executive council. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)