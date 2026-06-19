Sports News | Indian Olympic Association Hosts 2nd Athletes' Forum 2026, Launches Clean Sport Campaign with Neeraj Chopra Foundation

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): More than 75 active and retired athletes from over 30 National Sports Federations (NSFs) came together at the 2nd IOA Athletes' Forum 2026, hosted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

The Forum brought together subject matter experts, athlete representatives and leaders from across the Indian sporting ecosystem for a day of learning, dialogue and athlete engagement, while also marking the launch of the Clean Sport Campaign, a nationwide anti-doping awareness initiative being implemented together with the Neeraj Chopra Foundation (NCF), according to a press release.

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Designed as a platform for athlete learning, engagement and development, the Athletes' Forum featured a series of expert-led sessions focused on supporting athletes beyond competition.

Participants attended a masterclass on Self-Discovery and Personal Branding delivered by Ellen Barwise and Melody Cooper of Commonwealth Sport, followed by breakout sessions on Exploration of Structured Career Pathways led by Melody Cooper, Profile Building facilitated by LinkedIn, and Networking Skills conducted by Simply Sport Foundation. The Forum provided athletes with practical insights, tools and professional guidance to help them navigate their sporting journeys and prepare for opportunities beyond their competitive careers.

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The Forum also featured a series of interactive booths, providing athletes with direct access to resources, guidance and support services. Dedicated engagement booths included the IOC Athlete365 Booth, offering information on athlete wellbeing and career development, and the Clean Sport Campaign Booth, hosted together by the Indian Olympic Association and the Neeraj Chopra Foundation, where athletes could access educational resources and engage with campaign representatives on anti-doping awareness and informed decision-making.

PT Usha, OLY, President, Indian Olympic Association, said: "The Athletes' Forum reflects our commitment to building a stronger and more athlete-centred sporting ecosystem in India. Athletes must remain at the heart of every decision we make, and platforms such as these provide an important opportunity for them to learn, connect, share experiences and contribute to the future of Indian sport. Our collaboration with the Neeraj Chopra Foundation is a natural extension of this vision. Neeraj's journey, credibility and connection with young athletes make him a powerful role model, and together we aim to create greater awareness, inspire responsible choices and support the holistic development of athletes across the country."

The Clean Sport Campaign aims to promote awareness, education and informed decision-making among athletes through athlete-led engagement, digital learning resources, workshops and outreach programmes across key sporting centres in India. The initiative seeks to strengthen understanding of anti-doping regulations, reduce the risk of inadvertent doping violations and encourage a culture of integrity and fair play at all levels of sport.

Neeraj Chopra said, "Every athlete dreams of representing India on the biggest stage. I have been fortunate to live that dream, and during my journey, I have learned that success is never achieved overnight. It comes from years of discipline, sacrifice and doing the right things consistently. Clean sport is not only about rules, it is also about creating a comfortable, safe space for athletes where they can clear their doubts about supplements and performance pressure, which can serve as a sensitive anti-doping exercise. I would like to thank the Indian Olympic Association for their support and hope that through this initiative, we can help athletes make better-informed decisions and avoid mistakes that could impact their future."

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is hosting its second Athletes' Forum, focusing on career transitioning for athletes beyond their active playing days. The forum explores various career paths, including coaching, administration, entrepreneurship, sports tech, and sports science... We are being supported by Commonwealth Sports, and the event features workshops led by Ellen Barwe and Melody Cooper... Additionally, a significant signing of an MoU took place with the Neera Chopra Foundation for clean sports, which aims to enhance anti-doping and integrity awareness," Former India Table Tennis Player and International Olympiad Academy Vice Chairperson, Achanta Sharath Kamal, told ANI.

Raghuram Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, Indian Olympic Association, added, "The Indian Olympic Association is committed towards building an ecosystem where athletes can thrive while upholding the highest standards of integrity and fair play. Education is one of the most effective ways to protect athletes and strengthen the values that define sport. Together with the Neeraj Chopra Foundation, we aim to make clean sport awareness more engaging, accessible and athlete-centric, ensuring that athletes across the country are equipped with the knowledge they need to compete responsibly."

The campaign will leverage athlete-led storytelling, digital education tools, workshops and on-ground engagement programmes to make clean sport education more accessible, relatable and impactful for athletes across disciplines and age groups.

The 2nd IOA Athletes' Forum and the launch of the Clean Sport Campaign underscore the Indian Olympic Association's continued commitment to creating an environment where athletes can thrive, compete with integrity and contribute to the future growth of Indian sport.

Through the continued efforts of the IOA Athletes' Commission, the Forum serves as an important platform for athlete engagement, representation, welfare and holistic development.

Together with its partners, the IOA remains focused on ensuring that athletes are equipped with the knowledge, support and opportunities required to succeed both during and beyond their sporting careers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)