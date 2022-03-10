Hamilton [New Zealand], March 10 (ANI): India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami on Thursday equalled the tally of most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup.

Goswami equalled the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988. The 39-year-old achieved this feat against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.

On Thursday, Goswami took the record-tying wicket in the last over of the innings against the White Ferns. Goswami knocked Katey Martin over. With the wicket, Goswami became the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history, joining Lynette Ann Fullston at the top with 39 scalps.

In India's opening match, she bowled a brilliant spell, returning 2/26, in India's win over Pakistan.

In an illustrious career spanning two decades, Goswami has now 39 wickets to her name across five Women's Cricket World Cups since 2005.

Talking about the match, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets as India restricted New Zealand to 260/9 in the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at Seddon Park.

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr played brilliant innings of 75 and 50 respectively. For Women in Blue, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets and was involved in a crucial ran out, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed two players. (ANI)

