Sports News | Indian Pickleball Association Announces Senior Selection Process for India's Squad at Pickleball World Cup 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) today announced the commencement of its formal selection process to identify and field India's strongest ever contingent at the Pickleball World Cup (PWC) 2026, scheduled to be held in Da Nang, Vietnam, from August 30 to September 6.

The selection will cover all competitive categories -- Open, 50+, 60+, and Juniors -- marking one of the most comprehensive national team campaigns India has mounted in the sport.

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One of the most significant benchmarks will be performances at the IPA National Championships as well as results from the full calendar of sanctioned events up to and including the Picklebay Zonals, the final qualifying event in the current selection window. The Picklebay Zonals, conducted under IPA sanction, will serve as the last competitive reference point before the squad is finalised.

At the previous World Cup held in the United States -- India's first-ever appearance at the global stage -- Team India delivered a stunning performance, securing 25 medals (8 Gold, 8 Silver, 9 Bronze), finishing 7th in the overall medals tally, and emerging as the only Asian nation in the top 10. The selection process for Vietnam is designed to honour that standard and raise it further.

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"The announcement builds on a landmark moment in Indian pickleball. At the previous World Cup held in the United States -- India's first-ever appearance at the global stage -- Team India delivered a stunning performance, securing 25 medals (8 Gold, 8 Silver, 9 Bronze), finishing 7th in the overall medals tally, and emerging as the only Asian nation in the top 10. The selection process for Vietnam is designed to honour that standard and raise it further," said, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, India Pickleball Association

The selection of the national squad will be conducted by the IPA Selection Committee through a structured, performance-first process which includes past performances in IPA sanctioned events, The committee will prioritise players who carry top-tier global standings, ensuring India is represented by its most competitive athletes on the international circuit across Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles disciplines.

Fitness and current match-form will be assessed in parallel. Every shortlisted player will be required to sign a formal Performance Agreement with the IPA, committing to physical standards befitting international competition, adherence to the IPA Code of Conduct, and full medical transparency. The Selection Committee reserves the right to exercise Wild Card selections for players who demonstrate exceptional potential or offer strategic value to the squad's combination.

For the Junior category, IPA will conduct a dedicated selection trial event in Ahmedabad from 12th to 14th June, the outcome of which -- combined with year-long performances across IPA-sanctioned events -- will determine the Junior squad for Vietnam.

The selected Indian National Team will officially be backed by the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) franchise, Lucknow Leopards upcoming Pickleball World Cup. The franchise will serve as the principal benefactor for Team India in the highly anticipated Open category, ensuring the nation's top athletes can compete on the world's grandest stage.

This strategic partnership underscores the Lucknow Leopards' core philosophy of giving back to the grassroots and professional ecosystem of pickleball in India. By backing the national squad, the franchise aims to bridge the gap between domestic league success and international glory. (ANI)

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