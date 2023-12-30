New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, the three-time World Boxing Council (WBC) champion, issued a challenge to the globally recognised American YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

Notably, Paul responded swiftly within 16 hours, acknowledging the gauntlet thrown by Goyat.

Goyat shared in a statement, "Challenging Jake Paul is more than a personal pursuit; it is a mission to showcase the strength and prowess of Indian boxers worldwide. Stepping into the ring with Jake is an opportunity to make a resounding statement for boxing enthusiasts globally."

Neeraj is also the first Indian professional boxer to make it to the WBC World Rankings.

In addition to this challenge, Jake Paul responded with a bold declaration, "Anytime, anywhere. Brother, you are too small, walking at 150 lbs. Maybe I will tie one arm at my back."

This exchange adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming clash, as Goyat sees this challenge as transcending the sport, emphasising a shared commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide. The upcoming clash promises to be historic, as Neeraj Goyat aims to leave an enduring impact on the global stage, showcasing the strength, skill, and fearlessness of Indian boxers.

Ready to fight for any weight category, Goyat declares, "I am prepared to challenge Jake Paul in any weight category. If weight needs to be added, I am ready to do whatever it takes. This is about highlighting the adaptability and fearlessness of Indian boxers."

In addition to this challenge, Jake Paul's previous fights against notable opponents such as Deji, AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley are noteworthy. (ANI)

