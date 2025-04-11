New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): "The Indian Racing Festival- a carnival of Total Control" is scheduled to be held from April 12 to 22, and will cover key cities including Kohima, Aizawl, Shillong, Guwahati, and Gangtok.

Indian Racing Festival is offering audiences an electrifying glimpse into the world of professional open-wheel racing, a release said. The line-up features champions across generations from 9-year-old karting sensations to racing champions and rally legends, a release said. "Enthusiasts can look forward to jaw-dropping drifting displays in high-performance machines like Lexus and BMW, alongside gravity-defying stunts on Superbikes. The showstoppers will be young karting prodigies on their Rotax Karts who will push the limits of speed and skill, offering a powerful preview of India's racing future," the release said.

A key highlight of the tour will be blazing showcases of international Formula 4 and Wolf cars from the Indian Calendar:April 12- Kohima (Nagaland)

April 16- Aizawl (Mizoram)

April 19- Shillong (Meghalaya)

April 20- Guwahati (Assam)

April 22- Gangtok (Sikkim)

The festival is powered by JK Tyre & Industries and is taking the thrill of performance-driven action to new heights with a focused tour in the North-East region, the release said.

The JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC)--is now in its 28th consecutive year and has grown into a premier platform for nurturing racing talent from across the country. Padma Shri awardee and India's first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and Gaurav Gill, India's first motorsport athlete to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award--besides many others are proud prodigies of JK Tyre, the release said. (ANI)

