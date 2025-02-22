Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Bengaluru Open 2025 draw has been officially announced, setting up an exciting week of tennis at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Courts, Cubbon Park. With top Indian players gearing up for crucial first-round clashes, this ATP Challenger 125 event promises electrifying action from February 24 to March 2.

Indian wildcard Ramkumar Ramanathan is set to face seventh seed Shintaro Mochizuki in a highly anticipated opening round clash. Rising star Manas Dhamne will compete against a qualifier, while wildcard SD Prajwal Dev faces a tough challenge against Marek Gengel. Aryan Shah, who has impressed in the qualifiers, will fight for a spot in the main draw against Kris Van Wyk. Meanwhile, Bengaluru's very own Rishi Reddy takes on Sasikumar Mukund in a bid to enter the singles main draw, as per a press release from KSLTA.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 5 Players to Watch Out for in India vs Pakistan Match in Dubai.

The tournament's top seed, Victor Kopriva, will open his campaign against a qualifier, while second seed Tristan Schoolkate is set to battle Kumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan. Third seed Brandon Holt will take on Valentin Vacherot, ensuring a lineup packed with thrilling contests.

In the doubles main draw, top-seeded pair Anirudh Chandrasekar and Ray Ho will face Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta and Kumoyun Sultanov in their opening match. Reigning champions Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will begin their title defence against Jacopo Berrettini and Enrico Dalla Valle. Meanwhile, second seeds Bayldon Blake and Matthew Christopher Romios will take on Kokoro Isomura and Kris Van Wyk in the first round.

Also Read | Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Top Team Totals in 50-Over Cricket Tournament.

Speaking about the draw, Tournament Director Sunil Yajman said, "The Bengaluru Open has always been a stage for top talent to shine, and this year's draw reflects that. With a great mix of experienced and emerging players, we are in for an incredible week of tennis."

The draw ceremony was conducted in the presence of Maheshwar Rao IAS, Hon. Secretary, KSLTA and Organising Secretary, Bengaluru Open, Sunil Yajman, Asian Games 2023 Silver Medallists Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, Bengaluru Open Qualifying Wildcard Rishi Reddy and Singles Qualifier player Aryan Shah, Tournament Director With 125 ATP ranking points and 200,000 US Dollars in prize money at stake, the Bengaluru Open is set to deliver top-tier tennis action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)