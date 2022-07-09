New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Indian Under-20 Women's Wrestling team clinched medals in all weight categories in the 2022 Under-20 (Junior) Asian Wrestling Championship being held at Manama, Bahrain, finishing the event with the runners-up trophy in their hands.

India captured three gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the event.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina Wins Career’s First Grand Slam Title.

Following are the medal winners for India at the event:

Gold Medal: Antim (53 kg), Priyanka (65 kg), Aarju (68 kg).

Also Read | Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of POR vs SUI on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

Silver Medal: Sweety (50 kg), Reena (55 kg), Bipasha (72 kg), Priya (76 kg).

Bronze Medal: Sito (57 kg), Tannu Malik (59 kg), Sarika (62 kg).

Japan finished at the top of the table with 202 points, followed by India at 200 points and Uzbekistan at third with 145 points.

The competition in freestyle wrestling will start tomorrow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)