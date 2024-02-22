Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Bengaluru Torpedoes missed out on the trophy last year in the second edition of the Prime Volleyball League. Led by head coach David Lee, the Torpedoes are vying to win their first title this year in the ongoing third edition in Chennai. To help them in this endeavour, Bengaluru Torpedoes have roped in Australia's all-rounder Thomas Heptinstall.

Heptinstall's journey into the sport began when he was 12 years old with indoor beach volleyball because of his parents. "My parents used to play when I was young so I naturally found a connection with the sport. So, one day, I decided to try out the sport and since then it just stuck with me."

Also Read | IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Before selecting the sport, Heptinstall tried out playing basketball for nearly 10 years, along with cricket and tennis. "But I think volleyball is perfect for me," he said.

Speaking on the level of the sport back home, the 25-year-old said that there is a lot of potential in the players. "We are still more beach-based and I would like for us to get indoor. But we have a lot of talented players coming through so we've got a lot of potential there," he said.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Ranchi.

At present, Heptinstall is enjoying his time at the Torpedoes, despite the franchise suffering a shock upset loss at the hands of Delhi Toofans last week. "The team is really friendly and the players are very supportive. Anything I need, they are always there for me. On the court as well, super supportive team and I am very happy with it," he said.

On being asked about the level of Indian volleyball, the Australian star said that the country is growing at the correct pace and predicted a big future for the sport in the country. "I think Indian volleyball is developing well at the moment and at a good pace. What they are doing here is good and it will grow fast this way," he signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)