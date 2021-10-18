California [USA], October 18 (ANI): Cameron Norrie won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 after capturing the BNP Paribas Open over Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets on Sunday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The World No. 26 became the first man ranked outside the Top 25 to win in the desert since Ivan Ljubicic in 2010. The 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 result over the 29th seed came on the back of 10 winners and 25 unforced errors and handed him a second title this season from his sixth final.

Norrie also became the first British player to win a title of any kind at the BNP Paribas Open. Countrymen Andy Murray (2009), Tim Henman (2002, 2004) and Greg Rusedski (1998) all reached finals in the Southern California desert before him, but it took the 26-year-old to go the distance. Both Noorie and Basilashvili were vying for their first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Norrie, who will leapfrog countryman Daniel Evans as the British No. 1 when the new rankings are published on Monday, has now won a personal-best 47 matches on the year, and will rise to No. 16 in the rankings. (ANI)

