New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India have been drawn alongside Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in Group G of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1.

The draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Twenty-six teams are divided into five groups of four and two groups of three, with matches to be played in a one-round league format in a centralised venue from April 3 to 11, 2023.

The seven group winners will advance to Round 2 where they will be joined by the five highest-seeded teams -- DPR Korea (North Korea), Japan, Australia, China and Korea Republic.

Four teams from Round 2 -- the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up -- will then face off in Round 3 where they will play two pairs of home-and-away matches with the eventual winners qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The hosts for the groups and the match schedule will be announced in due course by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Round 1 draw:

Group A: Uzbekistan, Jordan, Timor-Leste, Bhutan

Group B: Myanmar, Iran, Bangladesh, Maldives

Group C: Vietnam, Nepal, Palestine, Afghanistan

Group D: Thailand, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka

Group E: Philippines, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Pakistan

Group F: Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Lebanon

Group G: India, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan.

