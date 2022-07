Birmingham, Jul 30 (PTI) The Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, continued its winning streak as it outclassed Guyana 3-0 in a Group 2 match of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The women's team, defending the title it had won at Gold Coast four years ago, enjoyed a winning start to its campaign on Friday after crushing South Africa and Fiji by an identical 3-0 margin.

On the second competition day, the first to turn up was the pair of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, which steamrolled Natalie Cummings and Chealsea Edghill 11-5 11-7 11-7 to put India 1-0 ahead.

Then, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Manika, who became the first Indian table tennis player to win the gold in the women's singles in the last edition, decimated Thuraia Thomas in straight games 11-1 11-3 11-3.

In another woman's singles match, Reeth fought hard to register an 11-7 14-12 13-11 win against Chealsea Edghill, who put up a spirited show. Reeth's win ensured that India won the tie convincingly.

