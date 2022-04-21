New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Indian women's boxing team led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain left for Istanbul in the early hours of Thursday.

The contingent left for Turkey to participate in the training camp as part of the team's preparation for the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

The camp will see the Indian team train alongside boxers from countries like Kazakhstan, Turkey, Algeria, Panama, Lithuania, Morocco, Bulgaria, Serbia, Dominican Republic and Ireland.

The camp will be held from April 20 to May 5. The World Championships will take place in Istanbul from May 6 to May 21.

World Championships Squad: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), and Nandini (+81kg). (ANI)

