Dusseldorf [Germany], February 28 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team battled hard but went down 1-0 to world number three Germany in the second match of the four-match series here in Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Amelie Wortmann (24') scored the only goal of the game as the Germans held on to their slender lead to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne made three changes to the side that lost 5-0 on Saturday. Just like the tournament opener, the hosts tried to make early inroads and earned a penalty corner just three minutes into the game.

India goalkeeper Rajani, though, held firm to thwart Germany's efforts. The Indian defence grew into the game and were solid at the back to keep the score goalless after the first quarter.

However, midfielder Amelie Wortmann put her side in the lead six minutes before the end of the second quarter. The Indian side responded quickly, earning a penalty corner just three minutes after going behind, but were unable to breach past the German backline.

The Germans had the chance to double their lead early into the third quarter after being awarded another penalty corner, but yet again, the resolute Indian defence kept them at bay.

The Indian side continued to frustrate the Germans, this time in the fourth quarter, as they kept out a penalty corner for the third time in the match. But Germany protected their lead to earn a hard-fought win.

India will now take on Germany in their third match on Tuesday, March 2. (ANI)

