Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team is eager to get back to winning ways as they prepare to face Spain in their next set of matches on February 18-19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, according to a release from Hockey India.

After a promising start with a thrilling 3-2 victory over England in their opener, the Salima Tete-led side narrowly missed out on a bonus point in their second game, losing 2-1 in a dramatic shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. Despite showing resilience, India currently sits in eighth place in the standings with four points from two games and will be looking to climb higher in the points table as they face a confident Spanish side.

India's performance against England offered glimpses of their potential, particularly in penalty corner conversions, where they scored twice from three attempts in their opening match. However, they failed to replicate that success in the second game, going 0 for 3 in penalty corners.

Vice Captain Navneet Kaur, the team's top scorer so far, has been in fine form, scoring a goal in each of the two games and providing stability to the Indian forward line. The team is focused on sharpening their skills in key areas like set-piece execution and defensive coordination as they prepare to take on Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, arrives on the back of two consecutive victories against Germany in the India leg of the FIH Pro League. They secured back-to-back 2-1 wins over the Germans, boosting their confidence ahead of their encounters with India.

Despite their strong recent performances, Spain has had a mixed run overall, with just two wins and one shootout victory in the six games they've played so far. Currently placed fourth in the points table with eight points, Spain will be looking to further consolidate their position. Patricia Alvarez has been their standout player, scoring twice to lead the team's goal tally.

For India, this upcoming doubleheader is not just about reclaiming momentum, but also about gaining crucial points which will set the tone for the rest of their campaign. The hosts will also look to capitalise on the home crowd's support and rectify the mistakes from their previous matches.

Speaking on the team's upcoming matches against Spain, India Captain Salima Tete said, "We're really looking forward to our games against Spain. They're a tricky team, and we know it's going to be a challenging contest. However, our team is ready for the challenge. We've analysed our performances against England and identified the areas where we need to improve, especially in converting penalty corners. We are focused on tightening our defense and making the most of our scoring opportunities," as quoted from a release by Hockey India.

"These games are crucial for us to gain momentum, and we are determined to return to winning ways. The team is motivated, and we will give our best to secure vital points," she added.

India will take on Spain on February 18 and February 19. (ANI)

