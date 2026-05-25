Sports News | Indian Women's Hockey Team Gear Up for Australia Challenge Down Under

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team is ready to embark on a thrilling campaign as they gear up to face Australia in an eagerly anticipated four-match friendly series, marking a crucial point in the team's ongoing preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26. The highly anticipated action will begin on Tuesday at the Perth Hockey Stadium, as per a press release. Fresh from an encouraging display in Argentina earlier this year, where India held the world No. 2 side by levelling the four-match series 2-2 after losing two matches, the Indian squad enters this tour high on confidence. The squad spent the last few weeks grinding through high-intensity tactical drills at the national training camp in SAI Bengaluru, which helped the players sharpen their skills, structural play, penalty corner variations and overall match fitness under the watchful eyes of Chief Coach, Sjoerd Marijne. Commenting on the emotions ahead of the tour, Captain Salima Tete said the squad is excited about the upcoming tour, noting that facing Australia in Australia will be a strong test. She added that the matches in Perth will be important for the team's preparation and development.

"The entire squad is really looking forward to this tour. Playing against Australia, especially on their home turf, is always a tough challenge, and that is exactly what we need at this stage of our preparations. Every match in Perth will be crucial for us," she said. "We want to head into the Nations Cup in Auckland with momentum and confidence. Australia will push us to our limits, and we want to use that to become a stronger unit," she added. The 22-member Indian squad features an exciting mix of youth and experience, with rising talents Sonam, Hina Bano and Lalthantluangi eagerly waiting for their opportunity. Currently ranked 9th in the FIH World Rankings, the Indian team is ready to pull out all stops to challenge their 8th-ranked opponents. India will take on Australia in the opening match of the series on Tuesday at 5:00 PM IST. Complete schedule (all times IST): India vs Australia, Match 1: May 26 (17:00 hrs) India vs Australia, Match 2: May 27 (17:00 hrs) India vs Australia, Match 3: May 29 (11:00 hrs) India vs Australia, Match 4: May 30 (11:00 hrs)

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Indian squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

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Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng, Sonam

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Ishika, Hina Bano, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)