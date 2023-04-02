New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Indian shooters faired poorly in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Larnaca, Cyprus, which concluded on Sunday.

India had entered two pairs in the event.

While Lakshay Sheoran and Manisha Keer shot 132 to finish 13th in the 23-team line-up, Bakhtyauddin Malek and Sabeera Haris were 20th with a score of 122.

Portugal's Joao Azevedo and Maria Ines Coelho won the trap mixed team event defeating USA's Walton Eller and Alicia Gough 7-3 in the gold medal match.

Slovakia's Adrian Drobny and Zuzana Stefecekova won the bronze.

India have so far won one 2024 Paris Olympics quota in the shotgun events when Bhowneesh Mendiratta finished fourth in the world championships last year.

The next ISSF Shotgun World Cup is in Almaty, Kazakhstan at the end of May this year.

The Indian shooting team will next be seen in action in the Baku Rifle/Pistol World Cup beginning in the second week of May.

