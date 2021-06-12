Gothenburg (Sweden), Jun 12 (PTI) The Indian quartet drew a blank as all four players, despite a valiant attempt, missed the cut at the Scandinavian mixed event in Gothenburg's Vallda Golf and Country Club.

For most of the second round, the two ladies -- Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar -- and the two men -- Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu -- hovered around the cut-line, which fell at 3-under.

Finally, when the dust settled at the round, Shubhankar (70-72) and Ajeetesh (72-70) were 2-under and fell one shot, while Tvesa (70-73) and Diksha (70-73) were 1-under and two short.

Still, as Tvesa said, "It was a great experience and a lot of fun, but there is disappointment that I left a lot of shots and missed out on the weekend."

Sweden's Caroline Hedwall, who like first-round leader Christine Wolf, has tasted victory in India. In her amazing rookie year in 2011, Hedwall won the Indian Open as one of the four titles, while topping the Order of Merit.

Hedwall, who has not won since 2018 in France, fired a second round 64 to claim the outright lead and took a one-shot lead into the weekend.

The Solheim Cup stalwart had an early start and she put it to good use by making five birdies, two eagles and only dropping one shot.

Hedwall was 13-under-par and held a one-stroke advantage over Dutch golfer Joost Luiten, who she played with in the first two rounds.

Luiten carded his second bogey-free round of the week, making seven birdies to put him in second place on 12-under-par at the halfway point.

South Africa's Darren Fichardt and England's Steven Brown were tied third and sat one stroke behind Luiten, having fired a 67 and 68, respectively.

Pia Babnik, recent winner of the Jabra Ladies Open, who played in a group with Hedwall and Luiten, shot a round of 66 and was 10-under-par heading into the weekend.

Babnik was tied for fifth place with Finland's Kalle Samooja, Spain's Pep Angles and Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou.

The cut fell at -3 with 71 players making it to the weekend including the four amateurs in the field.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)