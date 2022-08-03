Coventry, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian judoka Deepak Deswal progressed to the quarterfinals of men's 100kg competition after beating Cameroon's Eric Jean Sebastien Omgba Fouda at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old took down his opponent from Cameroon with an 'Ippon' in a round of 16 contest that lasted 3 minutes and 37 seconds.

Deswal will face England's Harry Lovell-Hewitt next.

India have won two medals in judo so far with L Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar claiming a silver and a bronze in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively on Monday.

