Sports News | India's Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum Mohod Stun Olympic Champions to Clinch Archery World Cup Gold

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian archery has delivered another big moment on the world stage. Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod defeated Olympic champions Korea 5-1 in the recurve mixed team final at the Archery World Cup in Antalya to win gold.

This is the first Gold for India in the Recurve mixed category since 2022. The Indian pair were dominant throughout the tournament, beating Denmark (6-0), USA (6-2) and Germany (6-2), while conceding just four set points across their entire run to the title match, according to a press release.

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Dhiraj's experience and Kumkum's fearless shooting proved to be a winning combination, with the teenager now securing back-to-back World Cup gold medals after also winning the women's team title in Shanghai earlier this season.

The result highlights the exciting depth emerging in Indian archery, with a new generation of stars consistently challenging the world's best.

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As the sport continues to build momentum in the country, performances like these also add to the growing excitement around the upcoming Archery Premier League happening in Hyderabad (Oct 8-18), which aims to bring India's archery heroes closer to fans than ever before.

"Actually, this time it feels more special because it's the first time winning mixed team gold for me," said Bommadevara when comparing the feeling from today's gold to the first World Cup title he won in the recurve men's team event at Shanghai 2024.

"Usually it's not quite good for us, but the good thing is we didn't give up. The most important thing is we didn't think about who we were playing against; we were just focusing on ourselves," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)