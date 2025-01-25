New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla, who made history as the first Indian to compete in the dressage event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has bid a heartfelt farewell to his trusted horse, Manni, as the 19-year-old champion enters retirement.

In an emotional video shared with his followers, Anush expressed his deep gratitude for the incredible journey he shared with Manni, a bond that transcended competition and became the cornerstone of his career.

Manni was more than just a horse to Anush; he was a partner, a teacher, and a source of unwavering support.

Reflecting on their time together, Anush said, "Manni gave me my many firsts--my first Grand Prix, my first international Grand Prix, and my first international placings. He took me to the big international shows I had only dreamed of. But most importantly, he taught me how beautiful it is when a horse and rider completely trust each other."

The duo's partnership spanned seven years, during which Manni helped Anush scale new heights in the world of equestrian sports. From competing in prestigious Grand Prix events to achieving international recognition, Manni was instrumental in shaping Anush's historic career. In the video, Anush shared the joy of witnessing Manni thrive, describing him as a horse who gave his 100% every single day, no matter the circumstances.

Anush Agarwalla's rise to prominence has been nothing short of extraordinary. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, he became a trailblazer for Indian equestrianism, inspiring a generation of aspiring riders. His career also includes a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in the Dressage team event and a bronze medal in the individual event in Equestrian Dressage at the 2022 Asian Games, along with consistent success in international competitions across Europe.

While Anush's accolades have brought glory to India, his tribute to Manni highlights the unbreakable bond between a rider and their horse. In the video, he reminisced about the simple joys of their companionship, from feeding Manni carrots every morning to hearing his welcoming neigh as Anush arrived at the stables.

As Manni retires, Anush expressed his hope that the horse will enjoy his well-deserved rest, saying, "Now it is your time to relax and enjoy the rest of your life the way you want to. I hope to enjoy your company for many, many years to come." He concluded the video with a heartfelt message: "You will always have a very special place in my heart. Thank you, Manni. You truly are the best."

Anush's farewell to Manni is a poignant reminder of the unique connection between horse and rider--a bond built on trust, mutual respect, and shared dreams. As he continues to prepare for future competitions, Anush carries forward the lessons Manni taught him, a legacy of excellence that will undoubtedly inspire equestrian enthusiasts across the nation. (ANI)

