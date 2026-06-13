Sports News | India's Niki Poonacha Claims ATP Challenger Doubles Title in Lyon

Paris [France], June 13 (ANI): India's Niki Poonacha and his Thai partner Pruchya Isaro clinched the doubles title at the Open Sopra Steria de Lyon 2026 in France on Saturday.

The tournament, part of the ATP Challenger Tour, is played on outdoor clay courts, as per Olympics.com.

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In the final, the fourth-seeded duo produced a dominant display, brushing aside Skander Mansouri and Maximilian Neuchrist 6-0, 6-1 in a one-sided title clash.

Poonacha and Isaro seized control from the very first game, overwhelming their opponents with aggressive shot-making and flawless coordination. The pair stormed through the opening set without dropping a single game, setting the tone for a commanding victory.

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The Indo-Thai duo continued their dominance in the second set and allowed their opponents to hold serve in just one game - the third - before emphatically sealing the title.

Poonacha and Isaro enjoyed a flawless run to the title, winning all four of their matches in straight sets without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

The triumph marked the 10th ATP Challenger doubles title of Niki Poonacha's career and his fourth crown of the season.

The 31-year-old has been in impressive form this year, having previously won the Bengaluru Open 2 alongside Saketh Myneni, before teaming up with Pruchya Isaro to claim titles at the Menorca Open and the Chennai Open earlier in the season.

The Indo-Thai pairing also made it to the finals at the Pune Challenger and Delhi Open - both ATP Challenger 75 events, together this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)